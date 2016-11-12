Seven years for Urbana man who had cocaine

URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having cocaine intended for sale has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Judge Heidi Ladd agreed to recommend Shawntay Turner, 24, who listed an address in the 1400 block of East Michigan Avenue, for the Department of Corrections' boot camp program.

Turner pleaded guilty in September to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony, admitting he had between 1 and 15 grams of crack cocaine in a car that Champaign police stopped on Feb. 15.

A police officer was behind Turner when he allegedly ran a stoplight at State Street and University Avenue. In the car, police found more than 20 grams of crack cocaine and a scale, a report said.

A more serious Class X felony charge based on that amount was dismissed in return for Turner's plea.

Ladd imposed the sentence on him earlier this month.

Court records showed that at the time of his arrest Turner was serving a sentence of first-offender probation for unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis. He also had convictions for driving under suspension.