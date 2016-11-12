Weekend planner: You're a festive one, Mr. Grinch

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The Grinch looks out from the top of a Danville Township truck that was being decorated Thursday at the highway garage for today's 'Night of Lights' Parade downtown.

The "Night of Lights" Holiday Parade at 5:30 p.m. today in Danville leads to one of the most popular events of the year: the Festival of Trees. The parade begins at Williams and Vermilion streets and travels south on Vermilion to Main Street.

"They’re all decorated differently with a lot of lights," said Jordan Cundiff, executive director of Downtown Danville Inc. “At dusk, downtown is decorated with a lot of lights — the lights are lit as the parade moves down the parade route.”

Here’s more, courtesy of staff writer Melissa Merli:

1. The parade, of course, will end with a float carrying Santa and Mrs. Claus. The three floats selected as the best will park in front of the David S. Palmer Arena, where the Festival of Trees takes place from today through Wednesday. Admission to the festival is free from 6 to 9 tonight in exchange for a nonperishable food donation. Attendees also get free hot chocolate. The parade is a partnership between Downtown Danville Inc. and Presence United Samaritans Medical Center Foundation, which puts on the Festival of Trees.

2. The theme for this year's Festival of Trees is "Making Memories Together." Besides the decorated trees and other holiday decor, the festival also features fun events. Sunday is Family Day, meaning all kids (with adults) get in free, as well as all veterans and military personnel. From noon to 7 p.m., families will hunt for "Pickle" ornaments hidden in six trees for a chance to win prizes. And from noon to 3 p.m., live reindeer will be on display and balloon artists will ply their trade.

3. Also at the festival Sunday: free Papa Murphy's pizza (while it lasts) and The Crystal Ball from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring music, dancing, dinner, desserts and a souvenir photo. All ages are welcome; formal attire is recommended. Tickets are $15, and advance reservations are required. Another event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday is for people 21 and older: "Cheers to You — Bingo & Fun," featuring appetizers, adult refreshments and 10 games of bingo, with prizes. Tickets for that are $20.