Area history, Nov. 13, 2016

Today is Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, damage estimated at $200 was reported at the Christian Science Church, 501 W. University Ave., Champaign, Sunday morning. The first floor was ignited as a result of a defective furnace pipe, and the blaze crept up a partition. The fire department was on hand before the blaze had gained much headway.

In 1966, Robert Zuppke would have been proud of the boys Saturday afternoon on the newly dedicated Zuppke Field. To put it simply, everything worked right for the Fighting Illini in their 49-14 win over Wisconsin. Illinois scored four touchdowns within 10 minutes in the second quarter and coach Pete Elliott used his regulars for only two short series in the second half. It was Dad's Day, I Men's Day and Zuppke Field Dedication Day all wrapped into one on a cold (mid-30s) but bright day before a crowd of 53,645. Mrs. Robert C. Zuppke, widow of the legendary Illinois coach, attended the festivities.

In 2001, two bomb threats that emptied the Champaign County Courthouse within three weeks of each other are more than enough for Sheriff Dave Madigan. He's asking the county board to include money in its budget to buy and train a bomb-sniffing dog, along with a court security officer to work with the dog.