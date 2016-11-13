The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Nov. 13, 2016

Video: Get to know Laura Huth » more Videographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Hear from Laura Huth, one of this week's Big 10 storytellers about acts of kindness. The Director of Development & Communications at the Prairie Center in Urbana keeps plenty busy outside her day job.

Who needs a post-election pick-me-up? Just in time, today is World Kindness Day, our chance to ask 10 folks around the area for the single kindest, most selfless act they've witnessed in 2016.

LAURA HUTH

Director of Development and Communications, Prairie Center

"This past February, Marlee Roberts, the then-5-year-old daughter of a friend of mine, was asked by a teacher what she'd do if she were president. 'I'd make sure everyone had enough to eat!' she exclaimed, then set out to actually put actions behind her words.

"She launched Marlee's Mac & Cheese Campaign with a goal of collecting 100 boxes to donate to the Foodbank for local families. In just a couple weeks, the 5-year old was swimming in over 1,000 boxes to help feed the hungry."

NICK GAIN ES

Principal, Robeson Elementary

"We have a second-grade student who, even though he does not have allergies, always sits at the nut-free table at lunch because he likes to keep those students company — recognizing that they may be all by themselves if he didn't sit with them.

"The boy specifically asks his mother not to pack anything in his lunch, even through peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are his favorite, that would prevent him from sitting at the nut-free table."

ERICA COOP ER-PEYTON

Community Program Coordinator, Urbana Park District

"The Leal School PTA buys every child a book during the scholastic book fair. Students come to the fair and pick out the book of their choice. For some, this is the only new book they will get all year. It is a time of excitement and joy.

"At our most recent book fair, a fifth-grade child chose a picture book at a much lower reading level than would be expected for his grade level. When I inquired about it, he told me that he actually wanted a Minecraft book but he also really loved his little sister. He chose to get a book that he could read with her instead of getting a book that he really wanted for himself.

"It was so hard for me not to cry."

DR. CANDACE Mc GREGOR

Christie Clinic

"I drive by a gas station every day on my way home in Mahomet. One day this summer as we were driving by, we saw a young lady with the hood of her car up parked along the side of the street near this gas station.

"Because my husband is pretty handy, he stopped to inquire as to what was wrong. He decided to try to push her car into the gas station so that she was at least safe away from traffic. Within seconds, three other cars stopped and the people jumped out to help push. Turns out, she just ran out of gas. The four guys not only helped push her car to the pumps but also paid for her gas too. It was a great community feeling."

ASHTON GR EER

Program Coordinator, Faith In Action, Danville

"Our ministry takes a neighbors-helping-neighbors approach, meaning our volunteers do ordinary things in extraordinary ways for the seniors in our community. One man in particular stands out to me.

"Very recently, he took it upon himself to care for a woman who couldn't do many things for herself anymore. His first visit was supposed to only take 30 minutes or so, just to trim weeds in her yard. The visit ended up lasting several hours. He later called to let me know he would be returning to help her further. The next weekend, he went back to work more on her home and in her yard, pulling down vines that covered her porch and walls.

"Shortly after, I got another phone call from him letting me know that he would be working with the sanitary district to remove and dispose of rotten furniture on her porch.

"The compassion he had for her led him to go out of his way to help her have a yard that she could be proud of again. As many of our volunteers do, he doesn't want recognition. He asks us not to mention his name. The work that he carries out is not for personal gain, but out of genuine care and service to others."

ELLEN MAX EY

Ford County Probation and Court Services

"Court orders, many times, come with the condition of community service work. This summer, a client was working on completing his 20 hours of court-ordered community service and he selected a local church as the site to complete his hours.

"The hallways of the church were in need painting and so this young man got to work. As he neared the end of his required time, it became clear he was nowhere near completing his task and instead of walking away from the job he started, he kept showing up. Day after day, this young man came to the church; he was painstaking in his detail and took great pride in his work.

"All in all, the pastor estimates he doubled his community service hours, going above and beyond what was expected of him. The pastor shared with me that all who have come in his church have commented that the halls look amazing.

"The young man told me: 'I spent so much time taking; it's time to give back.'"

RORY LAM ONT

Adoption Supervisor, Champaign County Humane Society

"On a cold spring day, I was walking on campus near the intersection of Lincoln and Illinois in a heavy rainfall when I noticed someone without an umbrella crouching over something on the ground. As I walked past, it looked like she was protecting something small. Since I work with animals, I was curious and looked a little closer.

"It turns out she had stumbled upon an injured songbird and was shielding it from the heavy rainfall with her coat spread out over the bird. She had been there for roughly 15 minutes in the cold downpour waiting for someone to help her. We ended up taking the bird to the UIUC Wildlife Clinic, where it received the care it needed.

"I will never forget the selflessness of this individual who did everything she could in the moment to ensure some form of comfort for another living being."

BARB MOOR E

Director of Special Education, Rantoul City Schools

"This year, teachers in some of our schools have implemented an approach called Conscious Discipline. Among its practices is the act of wishing others well when someone is having a difficult time as a way to remind them they are safe and loved as part of the school family.

"What a smile it brought to my face when I witnessed a whole first-grade classroom turn to an upset student and say in unison, 'We wish you well.' The student's eyes lit up with joy. He returned the next day and had a more successful day. What a difference a simple gesture of kindness can make."

JACQUELINE K ALIPENI

UI Class of '07, runs her family's foundation

"The single kindest and most selfless act I witnessed this year was done by a couple that is pretty super in their own right — my parents.

"For the last 30 years, they have worked hard to give individuals the strength to fight for themselves, the ability to survive on their own two feet and the belief that helping one succeed will help many succeed in the future. This year, on their annual trip home to Malawi, Africa, they managed to build a water well.

"With their own money, in a country where electricity is scarce due to the constant blackouts and water is becoming a privilege and not a right, they decided to give a village hope by helping them get access to something as simple as water."

MARY MANZELLA RA CZ

Owner, Manzella's Italian Patio

"The clientele that I see in Manzella's Italian Patio ranges from couples and families to friends, co-workers and police officers.

"On one occasion recently, I had a guest of two businessmen wanting to pick up the tab of the four officers that were having their weekly lunch. I quickly got the server to finalize all four bills — just as another businessman requested to pick up the tab.

"It was very heartwarming to witness the generosity and kindness from the businessmen toward the men and women who make such a sacrifice to protect us."