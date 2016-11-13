Iroquois County Sheriff: Milford restaurant owner found murdered

MILFORD — The Iroquois County sheriff’s office is investigating the murder of a Milford restaurant owner early Sunday morning.

According to a sheriff’s report, deputies and Milford police were called to a burglary in progress at 2:01 a.m. at the Milford Family Restaurant, 107 E. Jones St.

Police were told that the owner, Jesus Cintora, 35, of Milford, was already headed toward the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they discovered the building had been entered. They also found Mr. Cintora’s vehicle on the north side of the restaurant.

When police looked inside the building, they did not find anybody. But when they did a perimeter search of the area, they discovered a man on the ground about one block north of the Milford Family Restaurant. It turned out to be Mr. Cintora.

Sheriff Derek Hagen said Mr. Cintora sustained a gunshot wound.

Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum pronounced Mr. Cintora dead at the scene.

No other information was available on Sunday night.

The case is under investigation by Milford police, the Iroquois County sheriff’s office, the Iroquois County coroner’s office and Illinois State Police.