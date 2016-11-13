Tentative agreement in place for Danville teachers

DANVILLE — Teachers in the area’s school district could be working under a new contract later this week.

Negotiators for the school district and Danville Education Association recently reached a tentative agreement, less than two months after a similar deal was struck in Champaign’s Unit 4.

Association members will vote on whether to ratify the proposed contract on Wednesday afternoon. If it’s approved, school board members will vote on it at their meeting later that night.

“I really feel like we have a good contract, something that’s good for both sides,” said John Hart, assistant superintendent for elementary education.

Details won’t be released until board and association members have a chance to vote on it.

The association represents roughly 600 certified and noncertified staff, including teaching assistants, secretaries and learning resource clerks.

In April 2015, the association and board each approved extending the two-year agreement that was in place for another year, making it effective through June 30, 2016.

Human Resources Director Dianna Kirk said members have been working under that agreement since the extension expired.

Negotiations for the new agreement began last spring. Hart said talks went smoothly but took some time because negotiators on both side went through everything “line by line.”

“We wanted both sides to really understand what was being said,” Hart said. “It was a really good process, and there was a lot of good conversation.”