Tom Kacich: Voter dissatisfaction high in Champaign County

So, you voted in the general election but you didn't vote for any of the presidential candidates on the ballot?

You're not alone.

In Champaign County, 3 percent of all voters didn't want to vote for either Clinton, Trump, Johnson or Stein. They either undervoted (left the presidential spot blank) or they wrote in the name of someone else. In Champaign County, there were 1,744 write-ins and 1,087 undervotes.

There hasn't been an undervote/write-in total that high dating back to before the 1988 election. (Local election records didn't detail undervotes before 1988).

And if you really want to measure the displeasure voters found with the choice between Clinton and Trump, add in the votes cast for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson (4,502) or Green candidate Jill Stein (1,765). That brings the no-to-Clinton/Trump total to 9,098, or 9.8 percent of the 92,143 who voted in Champaign County.

The last time that Champaign County voters disliked the choices offered by the two major parties at that high a level was in 1996, when Ross Perot ran as the Reform Party candidate and took 7 percent of the vote. There were 1,664 undervotes that year plus 166 write-ins, meaning that 7,407 of the 68,090 who voted (or 10.87 percent) didn't like the choice offered by the Democrats (Bill Clinton) or the Republicans (Bob Dole).

Dissatisfaction was even greater in 1992 (Clinton/George H.W. Bush) when 19.3 percent in Champaign County either voted for Perot (13,571), undervoted (980) or chose another candidate or wrote in another name (422).

Voters seem to have been most content with what the two major parties offered in 1988: George H.W. Bush and Michael Dukakis. There were 591 vote for third-party contenders, 22 undervotes and no write-ins.

The good, old days.

County board Democrats

... are at it again.

A vote on the next county board chair is Dec. 5 and, as usual, the Democratic majority is split and probably unable to unite behind one candidate.

There are 12 Democrats on the board and 12 votes are needed to elect the next chair. But there are at least two candidates for board chair from among the Democrats: incumbent Pattsi Petrie and somebody else.

"There are a lot of Democrats talking to each other," said Josh Hartke, one of potential challengers to Petrie. "The main thing is, is Pattsi Petrie going to go get Republican votes again, or is she going to stick with the team? That's the main thing we are worried about now."

Two years ago, Petrie and board Democrat Astrid Berkson teamed with the 10 board Republicans to install Petrie. But Berkson is off the board this year.

Hartke said he had talked to former board chair C. Pius Weibel, "and we're both pretty much of the same mind that we think either of us would serve as a fine county board chair, but the main question is, can Pattsi Petrie find another Democrat other than herself as an acceptable county board chair?"

Weibel said he had talked to almost all of the 11 other Democrats "and no one I have talked to would even consider" voting for Petrie.

"I think 11 of us are very much willing to stick together around me or Pius or possibly Chris Alix (an Urbana Democrat). We would all be willing to accept any of those candidates for county board. It's all up to Pattsi whether she can vote for anyone but herself."

Petrie is a candidate for a second term, she said, and is talking to Republicans.

"I'm talking to everybody," she said.

I asked if she had any Republican commitments.

"I'm talking to everybody," she said again.

Petrie said she thinks it's important that she be re-elected because of the passage last week of a ballot issue to install an elected county executive in Champaign County in 2018.

"The outcome of that referendum is going to cause a lot of disruption within the county and the county staff and the county administrator," she said. "I think it's important to have continuity now, otherwise we won't get anything done that needs to get done."

The Other Michael Madigan

The state's Republican leadership thought that the 52nd Senate District (Champaign and Vermilion counties) was a "nonstarter," said Mike Madigan, the Urbana alderman who challenged Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign.

But he didn't.

"They looked at the (Mike) Frerichs numbers. He was very strong in the district," Madigan said of the former state senator from Champaign who is now state treasurer. Frerichs won the district in 2012 with 65 percent of the vote.

Madigan, ironically, said he had high name recognition in the district because of Chicago Mike Madigan, the unpopular head of the Illinois House and the Democratic Party of Illinois.

"I thought that all we had to do was spin that," said Urbana Mike Madigan. "I was down in our (benchmark) poll 20 points in the head-to-head, but Bennett's re-elect number — 'Does he deserve re-election?' — was 30 percent. That was what encouraged us."

"We tried to sell that to (state Republican leaders) but they just weren't interested. I think they had just decided that they weren't going to play in this (district), regardless. I don't have any hard feelings with regard to that. But I think they missed the boat, honestly."

Madigan also said that although he agreed with Gov. Bruce Rauner on a number of issues — term limits, worker's-compensation changes, redistricting reforms and more — "I think they also know that I would not have been beholden to them, even if they would have put money in.

"I would not have been beholden because I don't need this for a job. I was in this for, in my opinion, all the right reasons. I don't want it to be a career. I just wanted to revive the Illinois economy and to break the gridlock through more balance in the General Assembly."

Incidentally, the numbers didn't move much from that benchmark poll Madigan took. He lost to Bennett, 61 percent to 39 percent.

But Bennett outspent him about 7-to-1.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter an columnist. His column appears on Sundays and Wednesdays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.