Top of the Morning: Nov. 14, 2016

Photo by: Marcus Jackson Students gather around the Alma Mater at the University of Illinois on Friday to protest the results of Tuesday's presidential election.

In the interest of full disclosure, this wasn’t the first time I scaled Alma Mater. On a summer night about 10 years ago, I was out with a couple of friends, one of whom happened to be a former star Illini basketball player, when we grabbed a slice of pizza and decided it would taste better atop the popular statue. We were eventually scolded by a UI police officer who forced us down after a previous warning.

So, I knew how to get up there, even in my advanced age.

As an anti-Trump protest played out on campus Friday morning, I was looking to capture a photo that could show just how large the gathering was. The photos I was taking from ground level with my phone just weren’t doing it justice.

I saw a couple of kids atop Alma and decided to join them to get a unique view.

What I saw from up there was impressive. (There’s a video at news-gazette.com that also reveals the size and fervor of the demonstration.)

I was glad to be able to show how the demonstration looked, and thankful that I didn’t hurt myself. And I was even more thankful no one yelled at me this time.