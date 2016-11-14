Area history, Nov. 14, 2016

Today is Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the new Bloomington Road pavement was dedicated and turned over to the public for traffic. With its completion, Champaign Township had about 21/4 miles of the Bloomington Road paved, starting at the Charles Mittendorf farm and going past the Five Points roads. Another hard road was being built east of Urbana to connect with the ones completed the previous spring, but it would be some time before it could be thrown open to traffic.

In 1966, Champaign County supervisors indicated that they intended to buy more Votomatic voting recorders before the 1968 election. They voiced satisfaction with the first use of the devices and authorized the first payment on 434 Votomatics the county used that year. Those already purchased cost $184 each.

In 2001, a Champaign County Board committee approved spending $83,700 to buy and train a bomb-sniffing dog, for a police car, and for salary and benefits for a court security guard after Sheriff Dave Madigan said the county had to act following two recent bomb threats at the county courthouse. "We just got a $90,000 dog," quipped board member Tony Fabri of Champaign, the only no vote on the budget and finance committee.