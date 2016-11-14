Just super: Illini and the moon

Photo by: Greg Lepper Sunday's moon as it rises over State Farm Center. Other Related Content Top of the Morning, Nov. 12, 2016

Greg Lepper was late getting to his seat inside State Farm Center for Sunday's Illini men's basketball game.

The season ticket-holder from Ashland was outside the home of the Illini taking photographs as a rare supermoon began rising over the iconic roof.

A full-time farmer and 1975 UI grad, Lepper eventually made his way inside where the enjoyed Malcolm Hill's 40-point night and the Illini's win against Northern Kentucky.

Send your supermoon photos to news@news-gazette,com.