Just super: Illini and the moon
|
Greg Lepper was late getting to his seat inside State Farm Center for Sunday's Illini men's basketball game.
The season ticket-holder from Ashland was outside the home of the Illini taking photographs as a rare supermoon began rising over the iconic roof.
A full-time farmer and 1975 UI grad, Lepper eventually made his way inside where the enjoyed Malcolm Hill's 40-point night and the Illini's win against Northern Kentucky.
Send your supermoon photos to news@news-gazette,com.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.