Murder in Milford: 'Stuff like this just doesn't happen here'

MILFORD — Like he did every other Saturday, Dennis Baker enjoyed his usual breakfast at Milford Family Restaurant, where he was on a first-name basis with the staff.

When he returned a day later, he was greeted by a frightening sight — yellow crime scene tape surrounding the perimeter of his favorite eatery and more police vehicles than he's ever seen in this Iroquois County town of fewer than 1,300.

"I just went back home when I saw that," Baker said.

By Monday, the tape was gone, replaced by flowers, candles and a gold balloon blowing in the breeze, with the inscription "You will be missed Jessie" in black marker.

Residents are still coming to grips with what happened in the early morning hours Sunday, when 35-year-old Jesus Cintora was found dead from a gunshot wound, a block north of the restaurant he owned.

The Iroquois County sheriff's report indicates the Mr. Cintora was en route to his restaurant when authorities responded to a call of a burglary in progress. They arrived to find Mr. Cintora dead.

"When I got the call, I just literally couldn't believe it," said lifelong Milford resident Sue Strawser. "I was in shock. I screamed 'What the hell is going on in this town?'"

It's the second tragedy to strike the town in as many years. In April of 2015, Danny R. Murphy was charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of 48-year-old David C. Garrett.

Strawser, 59, said she vaguely remembers one other instance of someone being killed in her hometown, but "I was really little when that happened."

"This is a (tight-knit) community," she said. "Stuff like this just doesn't happen here."

The death of Mr. Cintora struck a nerve with Strawser, who had worked with him to deliver meals to Village Hall in the past year for a program called Peace Meals.

"For something like this to happen to somebody like him — a hardworking guy — this is unbelievable," Strawser said.

Prior to Mr. Cintora's death, some in town had already been concerned about safety and crime in Milford. Gloria Taylor, a seven-year resident, said the door to her home had been kicked in recently.

"It's not safe here, period. I'm ready to say goodbye and just go," Taylor said.

"You hear about different things happening, but this is just something that doesn't happen here," Baker said. "This is a small town."

Taylor said her husband, Steven, who passed away earlier this year, was a close friend of Mr. Cintora's. She said the fact that the village typically has just one officer on patrol at a time, has led to a rash of criminal behavior in recent years.

"It comes to this point for an innocent man to get killed. I feel for the family for what happened. They need to straighten the town up," she said. "They're getting away with what they're doing here and the people doing the things know they can get away with it."

For his part, Milford police Officer Joe Garrett, one of the authorities who responded to Sunday morning's call, refutes any claims that there's been an uptick in crime.

"You're noticing people being a lot more aware of what's going on with the events going on all around us, not just here in the county but around the state," he said. "I think people are starting to pay more attention and notice more things that (have) been going on. I don't think we have a spike or increase in crime more so than anywhere else."

Garrett said his department has responded to fears some residents have about their safety by adding extra street patrols.

"We haven't heard a whole lot of concerns, but we know they're out there," he said. "When something like this happens, it always makes people a little apprehensive about what's going on and their surroundings."

Strawser, though, remembers a time when folks here could leave their vehicles and homes unlocked without fear of someone taking advantage of them.

"You can't do that now," she said. "Unfortunately, there's so many drugs in this town, they can't catch them all. They're working on that. I hope they catch them all."

The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation of Mr. Cintora's death. Garrett and Milford police are assisting along with the Iroquois County coroner's office and Illinois State Police.

"I hope they find out who done it and hang him by the you know what because he didn't deserve this," Strawser said. "He was only 35 years old and he's got three boys."