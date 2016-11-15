Appeals court denies Paxton man's double-jeopardy claim

Photo by: The News-Gazette Eddi S. "Rigo" Ramirez

PAXTON — A state appellate court has upheld a Macon County judge's decision to reject a Paxton man's claim that his felony drug-trafficking case should be thrown out on the grounds of double jeopardy.

Three judges for the Fourth District of the Illinois Appellate Court affirmed an Oct. 5 order denying an appeal brought in April by 34-year-old Eddi S. "Migo" Ramirez.

The order found that Macon County Circuit Judge Hugh Finson properly denied a motion to dismiss Macon County's case against Ramirez, who claimed he was being subjected to double jeopardy by being charged in Macon with drug-trafficking crimes for which he already had been charged in federal court.

Finson twice rejected Ramirez's motion to dismiss the case, most recently on April 1.

Ramirez has pleaded innocent to unlawful criminal drug conspiracy, a Class X felony, and remains at the Macon County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He faces a mandatory sentence ranging from 15 to 120 years in prison if convicted. He is due to appear in Macon County Circuit Court for a status hearing Wednesday.

The three appellate court judges considering Ramirez's appeal — John Turner, James Knecht and Thomas Appleton — acknowledged in their written order that both the U.S. Constitution and Illinois Constitution of 1970 prohibit a person from twice being put in jeopardy for the same offense.

"However, under the separate sovereigns doctrine, the federal government and the state government may prosecute the same person for the same acts without offending the double jeopardy clause of either the state or the federal constitution," the judges' order reads. "Thus, the state's prosecution in this case does not violate the constitutional prohibitions against double jeopardy because (the) defendant's other prosecution was in a federal court."

The Macon County charge was filed by State's Attorney Jay Scott in August 2015 after Ramirez was earlier charged and convicted in U.S. District Court in connection with the same drug-trafficking crimes. Ramirez was sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with the federal case, which alleged he oversaw a drug-trafficking network that imported large amounts of cocaine and heroin from Mexico for distribution throughout central Illinois.

However, a federal appellate court overturned his federal conviction in summer 2015, ordered his immediate release from prison and dismissed the federal case with prejudice because a federal judge violated his right to a speedy trial.

After federal prosecutors tried unsuccessfully to recharge Ramirez, they asked the Macon County state's attorney's office to charge him instead.

Will Brumleve is editor of the Ford County Record, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit fordcountyrecord.com.