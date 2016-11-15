Area history, Nov. 15, 2016

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, if the request of a number of "good roads" enthusiasts is taken into consideration, the county board of supervisors will call a special election on the question of issuing $1.5 million in bonds for a county system of hard roads. "We have reached the point in regard to roads in Illinois and especially in Champaign County that 75 percent of the people believe in the permanent road," said state Sen. Henry Dunlap.

In 1966, a study to determine the feasibility of building a replacement for the Douglass Center in north Champaign will be undertaken by the park district if the city council approves an urban renewal project.

In 2001, the Champaign school board decided to advertise the superintendent of schools opening in the $200,000 range. "The right person can save us hundreds of thousands of dollars," said board member Jeff Wampler."I want the best, and the best costs money." The salary is about $80,000 more than interim Superintendent Carol Stack's base salary.