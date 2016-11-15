Bagel shop to open at Willard
SAVOY — Einstein Bros. Bagels will open at Willard Airport in 4-6 weeks, executive director Gene Cossey said today.
“I think people will be very excited,” he said. “For now, something like this makes the most sense, something that has grab-and-go items.”
Willard Airport used to have a diner, the Willard Restaurant and Lounge, which was closed in 2004. The airport now only has vending machines.
“It’s one of those crucial services to airport operations,” Cossey said. “It’s difficult to bring anything through security, and most passengers are used to having (food vendors) inside the terminal.”
Cossey hopes to eventually bring more food options to the airport, but said Einstein Bros. Bagels makes the most sense for now.
“For right now, we think this is the perfect fit for us,” he said.
Einstein Bros. Bagels has three other locations in Champaign-Urbana.

