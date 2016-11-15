C-U's Festival of Trees set for this weekend

CHAMPAIGN — The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana will host its annual Festival of Trees from Friday through Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C.

The events:

— Daddy Daughter Dance, featuring two separate Candyland-theme dances, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday for those with early bed times and the second, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Hilton Garden Inn. The dance also will feature a photo booth, hair-chalk station, face painting and raffles; Illini Studio will be there to take pictures. Tickets should be purchased in advance via juniorleaguecu.org. Orders for Illini Studio photographs should be placed then too.

— Brunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Hilton Garden Inn. The brunch, designed for families, also will feature a story time and a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are $15 per person and free for children 3 and younger and available in advance via juniorleaguecu.org. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

— Public hours to view the trees, wreaths, and holiday dcor will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Sponsors have designed themed trees, wreaths and gift baskets, which are raffled or auctioned off during the event.

The featured items to be auctioned or raffled off include a signed John Lackey baseball from the Chicago Cubs; a $100 Ippatsu Salon product and hair cut, available from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday only; a Lego themed tree; and a Broadway themed tree.

Admission to Festival of Trees is $5 for adults and children older than 13; $3, senior citizens older than 65 and children ages 4-12; and free, children 3 and younger.

The proceeds support Junior League's community outreach projects such as Junior League Bright Starts, a pre-school at night program held at Urbana Early Childhood School; Kids in the Kitchen, a partnership with the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club to encourage healthy eating and exercise to at-risk youth; and high school scholarships and community grants.