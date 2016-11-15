C-U's Festival of Trees set for this weekend
CHAMPAIGN — The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana will host its annual Festival of Trees from Friday through Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C.
The events:
— Daddy Daughter Dance, featuring two separate Candyland-theme dances, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday for those with early bed times and the second, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Hilton Garden Inn. The dance also will feature a photo booth, hair-chalk station, face painting and raffles; Illini Studio will be there to take pictures. Tickets should be purchased in advance via juniorleaguecu.org. Orders for Illini Studio photographs should be placed then too.
— Brunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Hilton Garden Inn. The brunch, designed for families, also will feature a story time and a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are $15 per person and free for children 3 and younger and available in advance via juniorleaguecu.org. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
— Public hours to view the trees, wreaths, and holiday dcor will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Sponsors have designed themed trees, wreaths and gift baskets, which are raffled or auctioned off during the event.
The featured items to be auctioned or raffled off include a signed John Lackey baseball from the Chicago Cubs; a $100 Ippatsu Salon product and hair cut, available from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday only; a Lego themed tree; and a Broadway themed tree.
Admission to Festival of Trees is $5 for adults and children older than 13; $3, senior citizens older than 65 and children ages 4-12; and free, children 3 and younger.
The proceeds support Junior League's community outreach projects such as Junior League Bright Starts, a pre-school at night program held at Urbana Early Childhood School; Kids in the Kitchen, a partnership with the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club to encourage healthy eating and exercise to at-risk youth; and high school scholarships and community grants.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.