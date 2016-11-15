Champaign man gets 23 years for January shooting

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he shot another man at a north Champaign gas station earlier this year was sentenced Monday to 23 years in prison.

Jason Eatman, 34, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated battery with a firearm, admitting that he shot a man in a dispute on Jan. 28.

Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar said Eatman, who had previous sentences to prison, will have to serve at least 19 years behind bars since the offense involved personal injury.

Eatman admitted that he shot a 27-year-old Champaign man outside the Mobil gas station, 1503 N. Neil St., about 6:30 p.m. that day. He was arrested two days later at an apartment in west Champaign.

At the time, he was on parole for a 2011 drug conviction in Cook County.

Lozar said the two men had a history of bad blood stemming from Eatman's treatment of a woman related to the victim. They had words outside the gas station that night that escalated into a shooting.

Lozar said the victim survived the shot to the chest, which he described as a through-and-through wound.

Eatman's prior convictions included three for drug delivery and one for possession of a stolen vehicle, Lozar said.

In return for his plea to aggravated battery with a firearm, the prosecutor dismissed a charge of attempted murder against Eatman. Lozar said the victim was satisfied with the negotiated settlement of Eatman's case.

Eatman was given credit on his sentence for 280 days already served in the county jail.