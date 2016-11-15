Danville Japanese steakhouse opening week of Thanksgiving

DANVILLE — The owners of Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse announced Monday that they are opening their new Danville restaurant the week of Thanksgiving.

Following months of preparation, the owners, Lisa Weng and her husband, Mike Qiu, announced a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse, 22 E. Newell Road, in the plaza between Wal-Mart and Menards.

The community is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting, and the restaurant will open to the public that day as well.

Fujiyama will feature hibachi and sushi chefs from New York, at-the-grill seating as well as traditional seating and a full-service bar. Specialties include steak, chicken, shrimp, lobster and other seafood. There will also be sushi prepared fresh daily.

Both veterans of the restaurant business, Weng and Qiu have more than 20 years of food-service experience, and Weng and her family own other Fujiyama locations in Carbondale, Marion and Effingham.