Edgar County man gets prison for having drugs

URBANA — A Redmon man found unresponsive in a car in north Champaign earlier this year has been sentenced to four years in prison after admitting he possessed a controlled substance.

Dustin Ferris, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a controlled substance for the prison sentence, and in return, Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton dismissed a more serious charge alleging that Ferris possessed 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine.

Clifton said on Jan. 9, Champaign police were sent to a gas station in the 1200 block of North Mattis Avenue, where Ferris was unconscious and not breathing inside a vehicle, possibly as a result of a drug overdose.

The officer interviewed a woman who was with Ferris just before he was found unconscious and learned that the two of them had traveled to Champaign from Paris to buy heroin.

The woman gave the officer heroin she had, and a search of the vehicle, which Ferris and the woman had borrowed from another woman in Paris, turned up a syringe with suspected heroin and a bottle containing a liquid mixed with methamphetamine.

Clifton said Ferris had 2014 and 2015 convictions from Edgar County for criminal damage to property and possession of methamphetamine for which he received prison sentences. He'll have to serve his Champaign County sentence after those.

Ferris had other convictions dating to 2001 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine chemicals and calculated criminal drug conspiracy, Clifton said.