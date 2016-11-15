Felon who admitted having gun sentenced to 14 years

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had a gun on a day when the mother of some of his children was shot has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Peter Campbell, 39, who listed an address in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to possession of weapons by a felon, admitting that he had a gun on June 10.

Champaign police were called that afternoon to a home in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive, where Lavonda Miles, 36, had received a grazing wound to the shoulder.

"She wanted the case resolved this way to ensure the matter was over and that her children, who witnessed parts of the incident, would not have to testify at trial," said Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach, who negotiated the plea agreement with Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones.

Banach dismissed more serious charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm in return for Campbell's plea.

Banach said at the time the shot was fired, Campbell, Miles and another man, Terrence McKee, were inside the house.

"Multiple witnesses reported seeing McKee and Campbell struggling with the gun over the course of the argument," said Banach, adding that the defense intended to suggest that the gun fired accidentally.

Because of prior convictions for obstructing justice, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Campbell is not allowed to possess a weapon.