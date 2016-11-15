Service Club of the Week: DAR's Stephen A. Douglas Chapter in Douglas County

Photo by: Provided Members of the Stephen A. Douglas Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution took part in the dedication ceremony of the newly redesigned Military Hall of Honor at the Douglas County Museum.

Staff writer Tim Mitchell's weekly look at area do-gooders.

About the club

Regent: Marlene Lincoln.

Origin: Organized on March 2, 1923.

Meets: Noon on the first Wednesday of the month at restaurants around Douglas County.

On tap: In December, the club will meet at Flesor's Candy Kitchen in Tuscola for a program on the art of making candy.

Did you know? The chapter honored deceased members by placing books in their memory in the county's libraries or planting trees in their name.

Memory lane: The organization commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War by inviting local veterans to speak to the chapter.

Proudest of

1. In an effort spearheaded by Judy Landeck and Anna Miller, the DAR awarded a matching grant to the Douglas County Museum to create a World War I trench warfare exhibit.

2. Members helped establish the Grand Army of the Republic room at the Douglas County Courthouse many years ago.

3. The group has held several genealogical workshops, organized by registrar Karel Welch.

Coming up

1. The group annually participates in Veterans Day parades across the county.

2. In February, the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution will recognize high school seniors from throughout the county at a good citizen luncheon, coordinated by Martha Burris.

3. The group, under the leadership of Sheryll Hershberger, has nominated Arthur's Doug Davis as an outstanding teacher of history.