Soft opening for Indian restaurant
CHAMPAIGN — Its grand opening likely will take place in a month or two.
But on Tuesday, the Ghimire family held a soft opening at their new Indian restaurant in downtown Champaign.
Doors opened at 11 a.m. at Koh-i-noor Indian Restaurant and Lounge at 6 E. Columbia Ave. Until the restaurant's official opening in 2017, owner and chef Hari Ghimire said the hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sunday: Noon-3 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m.
Koh-i-noor fills the void left by Escobar's, which closed at the end of August.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.