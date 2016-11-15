Soft opening for Indian restaurant

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Hari Ghimire, chef and one of the owners, tends to lunch dishes as Freddy Rodriguez, background left, and Francisco Andres, both cooks with the former Escobar's staff, take on a new cuisine at Koh-i-noor Indian Restaurant and Lounge during its soft opening in downtown Champaign on Tuesday. Other Related Content Today's Special: Kohinoor Indian Restaurant will be family affair

CHAMPAIGN — Its grand opening likely will take place in a month or two.

But on Tuesday, the Ghimire family held a soft opening at their new Indian restaurant in downtown Champaign.

Doors opened at 11 a.m. at Koh-i-noor Indian Restaurant and Lounge at 6 E. Columbia Ave. Until the restaurant's official opening in 2017, owner and chef Hari Ghimire said the hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sunday: Noon-3 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Koh-i-noor fills the void left by Escobar's, which closed at the end of August.