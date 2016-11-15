Unit 4 to detail facilities project at next board meeting

CHAMPAIGN — Less than a week after voters approved a nine-figure facilities referendum, the school board got the ball rolling on setting the stage to rebuild and expand Central High School and to do major upgrades on five other buildings.

On Monday night, the board directed Paul Douglas, executive director of operations, and Arlene Vespa, capital projects supervisor, to prepare a detailed project outline for the $183.4 million project approved by voters Nov. 8.

Douglas and Vespa will present their report at the board's Dec. 12 meeting.

"Now that we have an approval, we are in full swing in coming up with a timeline," said school board President Chris Kloeppel.

Kloeppel said real-estate attorney Pat Fitzgerald is working on deadlines for the district to acquire properties needed for the project, while architects and construction management are developing a draft project timeline.

In addition to Central High School, the work will affect Centennial High School, Edison Middle School, Dr. Howard Elementary School, the International Prep Academy and South Side Elementary School.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Judy Wiegand said it is possible work on the elementary schools could start before work at Central, Centennial and Edison.

"We already have an idea what we are doing for the design phases of our elementary schools because we have already focused so much on the elementary schools under the 1 cent sales tax," Wiegand told The News-Gazette. "So it is possible they will be started first."

Kloeppel said it is too early to determine when the projects will be completed.

"If the labor force could bear it, and we could do it, we would do it in a year," Kloeppel said. "That's not going to be the case."

In other business:

— A series of residents spoke during the public comment session asking Unit 4 administrators, faculty and staff "to ensure open, diverse and safe schools" and to avoid "messages and ideas of racial division, cultural intolerance and hostility" in the wake of Donald Trump's election as President.

— Kloeppel proposed that the Columbus Day federal holiday on Oct. 9, 2017, be celebrated in Unit 4 schools as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

— School board member Lynn Stuckey announced she will not seek re-election.