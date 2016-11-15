Updated: man charged in Milford murder

New 3:42 p.m. Tuesday:



A Milford man has been charged with three counts of first degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man during a restaurant burglary over the weekend.



Iroquois County State's Attorney Jim Devine said 19 year-old Randy White faces 45 to 85 years in prison if convicted. White continues to be held on $1 million bond ahead of a court date on Thursday. There, it will be determined if White will hire his own attorney or be given a public defender.



Devine said early Sunday morning, White was committing a burglary at the Milford Family Restaurant when the owner, 35 year-old Jesus Cintora, arrived on scene.

White was arrested on Monday night at the Milford home where he was staying.



Devine did not know if the two men had any disputes prior to Sunday's incident.



-Tim Ditman



**



Original story 9:04 a.m. Tuesday:



MILFORD — A 19-year-old Milford man was arrested late Monday night on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with Sunday’s murder of Milford restaurant owner Jesus “Jesse” Cintora.

Randy E. White was arrested by Milford police and Iroquois County sheriff’s deputies when they executed a search warrant at a Milford home where White was staying, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

White was charged with first-degree murder and remained Tuesday morning on a $1 million bond at the county jail in Watseka.

The warrant was issued following an investigation into the murder of Mr. Cintora, 35, of Milford, which occurred early Sunday morning. Cintora died after sustaining a gunshot wound when responding to a burglary in progress at his business, the Milford Family Restaurant, 197 E. Jones St.

Police said that during a search of the home where White was staying, they found items from the burglary at the restaurant and from the scene of the murder. The items will be submitted to the Illinois State Police crime lab.

According to a sheriff’s report, deputies and Milford police were called to a burglary in progress at 2:01 a.m. Sunday at the Milford Family Restaurant. Police were told that Mr. Cintora was already headed toward the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they discovered the building had been entered. They also found Mr. Cintora’s vehicle on the north side of the restaurant.

When police looked inside the building, they did not find anybody. But when they did a perimeter search of the area, they discovered a man on the ground about one block north of the Milford Family Restaurant. It turned out to be Mr. Cintora.

Sheriff Derek Hagen said Mr. Cintora sustained a gunshot wound.

Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum pronounced Mr. Cintora dead at the scene.

The case remained under investigation by Milford police, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police.



-Will Brumleve