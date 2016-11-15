Vermilion board to vote on new Sidell-Fairmount road deal

SIDELL — The Vermilion County Board made a lot of residents in the southwest part of the county very happy last year by voting to take over the battered Sidell-Fairmount road from the state.

Eighteen months later, however, the transfer still has not happened and the road is still in poor condition.

In early 2015, Sidell Mayor Don O'Kuley compared the state's patching job to speed bumps. Other area residents said its condition is dangerous.

The deal that gave residents hope entailed the Illinois Department of Transportation giving Vermilion County's highway department $5.2 million to take over the 9.27 miles of two-lane highway between Fairmount and Sidell. The county would use the state money to resurface and make other improvements to the crumbling road, which would then permanently become the county's jurisdiction.

The deal is still in the works, county officials say.

However, what appears to no longer be part of the deal is a side agreement in which the county would transfer jurisdiction to Sidell Township of 8 additional miles of roadway — from Sidell to the Edgar County line — and a second section of highway from Sidell west to Allerton.

The reasoning in 2015 for the side agreement was, in light of the county's declining motor-fuel tax dollars, giving those two roads to the township would alleviate some of the county's burden in taking over the 9.27 miles from the state.

But now, the county board will again be voting on transfer of the Sidell-Fairmount Road.

During its meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Vermilion County Courthouse Annex, 6 N. Vermilion St., Danville, the county board will vote on a resolution in which the county will keep its 8 miles of roadway and still take on the additional 9.27 miles of battered Sidell-Fairmount road.

County Engineer Doug Staske said if this resolution passes, the county would likely get the $5.2 million check from the state soon, and then engineering and other planning can begin for improvements to the Sidell-Fairmount Road.

He said planning and design takes time, so the work likely wouldn't happen until 2018.

Residents in the area have long been calling for improvements, which the state has refused, preferring to transfer jurisdiction of the highway that not only connects Sidell and Fairmount, but also passes by the former Jamaica High School, which is now the south campus of the newly consolidated Salt Fork School District.

The highway also runs near the footprint of the proposed Bulldog coal mine, which could increase traffic along the route if the state eventually permits that operation.

In 2009, the county had a similar offer from the state to take over the road for $4.5 million, but the county board rejected it, with concern that $4.5 million wasn't enough to rebuild the pavement and annual maintenance costs could be higher than anticipated.

Since then, the overall condition of the road has not changed, as the state's fiscal health has only deteriorated, and IDOT has continued to patch but not resurface.