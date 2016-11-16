Afternoon drug arrest follows morning court appearance
URBANA — An Urbana man in court Monday morning asking for a continuance in two felony cases was arrested again that afternoon for an alleged drug violation.
State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Mario Johnson, 29, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Michelle Lane, was spotted Monday afternoon in north Champaign by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force unit.
Knowing he was wanted for a parole violation, officers stopped him in the 200 block of West Bradley Avenue.
His driver's license was also suspended, Rietz said.
A search of Johnson following his arrest revealed $4,135 cash and a digital scale on him. On the ground near him, police found two plastic bags, one with about 10 grams of suspected heroin and another with a small amount of cannabis.
Johnson was charged Tuesday with possession with intent to deliver heroin, a Class 1 felony, and possession of controlled substance, in connection with his arrest Monday.
That case, and his two other pending felonies for unlawful possession of weapon by felon and domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction, were all continued to Dec. 2.
Johnson remains in the county jail in lieu of $73,000 bond total on all the cases.
Rietz said he was also on parole for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.