Afternoon drug arrest follows morning court appearance

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Mario Johnson

URBANA — An Urbana man in court Monday morning asking for a continuance in two felony cases was arrested again that afternoon for an alleged drug violation.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Mario Johnson, 29, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Michelle Lane, was spotted Monday afternoon in north Champaign by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force unit.

Knowing he was wanted for a parole violation, officers stopped him in the 200 block of West Bradley Avenue.

His driver's license was also suspended, Rietz said.

A search of Johnson following his arrest revealed $4,135 cash and a digital scale on him. On the ground near him, police found two plastic bags, one with about 10 grams of suspected heroin and another with a small amount of cannabis.

Johnson was charged Tuesday with possession with intent to deliver heroin, a Class 1 felony, and possession of controlled substance, in connection with his arrest Monday.

That case, and his two other pending felonies for unlawful possession of weapon by felon and domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction, were all continued to Dec. 2.

Johnson remains in the county jail in lieu of $73,000 bond total on all the cases.

Rietz said he was also on parole for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.