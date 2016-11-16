Champaign council moves tax levy to final vote

CHAMPAIGN — The city council voted unanimously Tuesday to set the estimated property-tax levy for 2016 at an "optimistic" $21,983,600.

These taxes will be collected in 2017 and are based on total estimated property value of about $1.67 billion, according to a report from city staff. The levy is up for a final vote Dec. 6. If approved, it will allow staff to reduce the levy as necessary to reach a target tax rate of $1.3152 per $100 of assessed valuation — the same as in 2015.

One resident spoke in disagreement of the levy and asked the council to consider the private sector when evaluating tax increases. He suggested the city instead fill abandoned homes to increase property-tax revenue.

Council member Clarissa Nickerson Fourman said many of those abandoned homes are in her district and she is working with the city manager to address them and beautify their surroundings. The levy was then set without other comment.

The report said the corporate-purpose/general-fund levy would increase 10.3 percent, or $78,500, over 2015.

"This (increased Corporate Purpose) levy supports most core city services including police, fire and most public-works functions," it said.

In other business:

— The council unanimously authorized the city manager to buy five used vehicles for the police department's investigations division and declare two city vehicles as surplus property to be sold online.

— The council approved transferring jurisdiction of the section of Staley Road from Springfield Avenue to Curtis Road from the county to the city.

— The council approved an engineering agreement with Farnsworth Group Inc. to reconstruct the intersections of Clark, Neil and Logan streets, Logan and Walnut streets, and Taylor and Walnut streets downtown.