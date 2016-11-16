Champaign man dies after police encounter in Campustown

CHAMPAIGN — A multi-jurisdictional task force is investigating the death of a Champaign man Wednesday following an interaction with Champaign police in Campustown.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Richard B. Turner, 54, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 9:42 a.m.

Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Wednesday “did not reveal any sign of injury or trauma to Mr. Turner,” Northrup said.

A final determination of a cause of death will have to wait until toxicology and histology tests are done, he said.

A release from Champaign police said officers received reports about 8:38 a.m. that a man was running in and out of traffic in the 700 block of South Sixth Street.

“A citizen reportedly saw an individual consuming alcohol, running in and out of traffic and yelling at passersby. The individual fled the scene as officers approached and was eventually detained in the 600 block of South Sixth Street. Based off of the individual’s behavior, medical personnel were also summoned to the scene,” the release said.

“During the interaction with police, the individual became unresponsive. Officers and paramedics immediately provided medical care. The individual was then transported to Carle Foundation Hospital, where at 9:42 a.m. he was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel,” the release said.

Because of the interaction with police, Mr. Turner’s death is being investigated by the Champaign County Multijurisdiction Investigation Team, made up of detectives from the Illinois State Police, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, and the Urbana and University of Illinois police.

“We are deeply affected at the loss of any life and our condolences are with Mr. Turner’s family and friends. This is a very unfortunate incident that will be thoroughly reviewed by the coroner and law enforcement officers to fully understand the dynamics of this incident,” said Police Chief Anthony Cobb in the release.

“The Champaign Police Department is dedicated to providing the highest quality of service and protection to our community. In accordance with our commitment to transparency, the officers who responded to this call for service include, Officer Michael Talbott, Officer Andrew Wilson, Officer Christopher Young and Sergeant Thomas Frost.”

Champaign County court records indicate Mr. Turner was frequently in the court system.

In August 2007, he was sentenced to 30 months of drug court, which he successfully completed more than a year later.