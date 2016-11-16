The Health Reporter Is In: Nov. 16, 2016

Have a question for our Health Reporter? Ask it here

Q: Is there anywhere people who still need help dealing with the election can get support?

A: There actually is. Local therapist Melanie Sivley is starting a post-election support group called United We Stand, and its first meeting will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at her office at 404 W. Green St., U.

This isn’t one of her therapy groups, by the way, so it’s open to the public as a free support group, she said.

“This is for everyone who is feeling afraid and alone to come together and support each other, to know that they’re not alone and to know that they have a voice,” Sivley said. “And with the understanding that this is love and peace and compassion.”

What this group definitely won’t be is a forum for more post-election debates and Trump vs. anti-Trump arguments, she said.

“It’s just going to be about letting people express their pain and their fear, and being validated by other people in the room,” Sivley said.

A licensed clinical social worker who worked for Crosspoint Human Services and the Douglas County Mental Health Center before she went into private practice, Sivley said she saw pain and fear before the election and the effect that’s had as a trigger for women who have been in abusive relationships and anyone who has ever felt endangered due to their race, religion or sexual identity.

“So many people feel this was a vote for we hate you. We don’t want you,” she said.

Sivley said she decided to start this support group after a series of emails about the need for it exchanged among social service agencies in the area. It just felt like “the right action,” she said.

Loralea Liss, coordinator for the Self-Help Center at Family Service of Champaign County, said she put the word out to service agencies after someone contacted her looking for support for his wife, who is an ethnic minority having difficulty coping in the aftermath of the election. The Self Help Center doesn’t launch support groups, she said, but it does help others start them and make them successful.

“I put out an inquiry on our network,” Liss said. “It was just amazing to see the response.”

Sivley said she’ll start out support group meetings at her office, and see how the turn-out is. If more people come to the first session than she’s expecting, she’ll see about moving the group to a larger space, she said.

