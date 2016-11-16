Incident with girl leads to charges against Tolono man

Photo by: Provided Michael Russell

URBANA — A Tolono man who allegedly made inappropriate sexual advances toward a girl at his home has been criminally charged.

Michael J. Russell, 28, of The Oaks mobile home court, was arraigned earlier this week on charges of indecent solicitation to commit criminal sexual assault, a felony, and misdemeanor battery.

The charges allege that in early August, Russell made overtures to a girl who was in his care by rubbing her back and wrapping his legs around her. A Tolono police report said she told him to stop but he did not until younger children entered the room.

The girl reported a similar incident on another occasion during which Russell was alone with her in his home watching television. She said he pulled her in front of him, wrapped his legs around her and began kissing her back. He reportedly told her he wanted to have sex with her and that she should not tell anyone, the report said.

The girl told police she elbowed him in the leg to get away from him and locked herself in a bathroom.

The allegations came to light in late September after Russell had been arrested and subsequently charged with domestic battery, unlawful restraint and interference with the report of domestic violence.

Those charges stemmed from acts Russell allegedly committed with an adult woman on Sept. 27.

Russell remains in the county jail in lieu of $85,000 bond in both cases. He’s due back in court Dec. 19.

Of all the charges against him, the indecent solicitation of a child is the most serious, carrying potential penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison if he’s convicted.