Murder charges filed in Tolono man's death

Murder charges have been filed against two people in the death of a Tolono man this past May.



Clark County Sheriff Jerry Parsley said Karla Kelly of Paris made her first court appearance on the new charges on Wednesday, and Eric Wycoff of rural Marshall is expected to appear in court Monday. Court records show that the charges were filed on Monday.



The pair had earlier been charged with concealment of a homicidal death in the case of Dennis Bates. The 57 year-old from Tolono was reported missing on May 4 and was found dead a day later in Clark County.



Sheriff Parsley and the Clark County State's Attorney's office declined to comment Wednesday on what led to the new charges.