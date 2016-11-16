Nursing home board members weigh options for tax increase

URBANA — Members of the advisory board that oversees the operation of the Champaign County Nursing Home will meet in a special session later this month to make another tax-increase recommendation after a county facilities tax proposal went down to defeat last week.

A quarter-cent facilities sales-tax proposal, which was to have provided money for more than $2 million in repairs and maintenance projects at the nursing home, was defeated by a 70 percent to 30 percent margin.

But nursing home board members said the need for capital improvements still exists and they want to make a recommendation to the county board before it's too late to put another nursing home policy question on the April 4 ballot. The deadline to submit ballot questions to the county clerk is Jan. 15.

"It's likely that (the county board) will be discussing this at a special meeting in December after the new board is seated" on Dec. 5, said County Administrator Rick Snider.

"The only money that we really have is in the general fund," Snider said. "We don't have any pockets of money that we can allocate to something like this. It's definitely a difficult problem to solve."

Nursing home board members, meeting Monday night, discussed three options for ballot questions:

— Resubmitting the quarter-cent sales tax proposal, which also would cover a host of other county facilities projects.

— Asking to increase the current property of 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation that supports the nursing home to 10 cents per $100.

— Asking voters whether they would support selling or leasing the nursing home to a private operator.

They'll consider the options at a special meeting on Nov. 28.

"I'd like to see this board ask the county board: Would they consider putting that quarter-cent back on the ballot?" said Lorraine Cowart, a nursing home board member who also is on the county board.

"The county has as much difficulty planning its future for facilities as the nursing home does at this point," said Deb Busey, the former county administrator who is a member of the nursing home board. "That one question addresses all of these issues."

Jack Anderson, a nursing home board member who also is on the county board, suggested that the sale or lease of the nursing home be offered as another option for voters.

"If all you're going to do is ask for money and they say no, then we're right where we were and we don't have another option," Anderson said. "If they say no to one and yes to lease or sale, then you can get that direction from the voters about where they stand, whether or not they want to support the nursing home."

Board member Sam Banks noted that voters in 2002 approved an operating subsidy for the nursing home.

"What we're trying to share with the same people who said we want this place is that we also need to provide the funding that it takes to keep the place up and take care of the capital needs, while we try to deal with the state (reimbursement) rates and all of those kind of things," he said.

The nursing home board already recommended against selling or leasing the property in east Urbana, said Cathy Emanuel, who heads it.

"We said we need some additional funding for capital but we don't think anybody should consider sale of the nursing home," she said Tuesday. "That recommendation stands until we change that.

"The issue is we need some additional capital funding. If we think we can't get the capital funding, it probably raises the (sale or lease) question again. But the first question is: How do we get the capital funding we need?"