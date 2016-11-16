Parkland trustees approve layoffs of nontenured faculty

Photo by: Tom Kacich/The News-Gazette People pack the Parkland College Board of Trustees meeting room Wednesday night at the college in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Faced with the need to make more budget cuts as state support recedes, Parkland College trustees voted Wednesday night not to renew the contracts of eight nontenured faculty members.

It is the first broad, faculty-related cut in the history of the 50-year-old community college.

The faculty members will lose their positions in May, at the end of the current academic year.

The board approved the cut 6-1, following a 35-minute closed session. Only board member Tim Johnson of Urbana voted against the cut. None of the members discussed their votes publicly.

The faculty members whose contracts will not be renewed are Yelda Aydin-Mullen and Emily Buhrenkempe, both mathematics instructors; Tracy Dace, a developmental reading faculty fellow; Kristina Engberg, a music instructor; Jason Kleist, an instructor in sociology; Vance Martin, an instructional designer in professional development; Daniel Ryan, an instructor in academic services; and Nathan Stewart in communications.

Also Wednesday, the board tabled a vote on the college's property-tax levy until its December meeting.

Reductions in state aid and erosion of the college's enrollment prompted the faculty cuts, officials said.

State aid, which once was $8 million a year, dropped to $5 million in fiscal year 2015 and $1.25 million in the year that ended June 30. The college's administration hopes to reduce its reliance on state aid and projects receiving less than $300,000 in state assistance in 2020.

Enrollment, meanwhile, has dropped as well — by 3 percent this semester and an estimated 3 to 4 percent in the spring semester, Chief Financial Officer Chris Randles said Wednesday.

A number of Parkland students and faculty members objected to the cuts during comments before the board vote.

Nathan Fazio, a student from Urbana, asked board members, "Have you really exhausted all options? I don't think laying off full-time faculty is the best solution to this problem."

He suggested asking Parkland alumni for financial support and wondered whether the college's administrative costs had been trimmed sufficiently.

Rochelle Harden, an English instructor at Parkland for 13 years, said other Parkland faculty members would be willing to reduce or forego 3 1/2 percent pay raises they are due to receive next year.

"The faculty are willing to sacrifice in order to keep these eight valuable people," she said. "What I'm asking you today is to delay the vote, just delay it. Give the faculty time to get together to creatively brainstorm and pool our knowledge, work with the administration, work with the community, to solve this problem."

Ramage said that would be a "non-starter" and that the Parkland Academic Employees faculty union had discussed it but did not present it to administration as a budget-cutting option.

Stewart, one of the faculty members slated to lose his job, said he and others have been suggesting budget-cutting measures for more than a year.

"And apparently I wasn't the only one who was getting the answer, 'That's too hard' or 'That's impossible,'" he said. "And I find that hard to believe, because a lot of the things that I was suggesting and I hear other people are suggesting are things that institutions are already doing. Parkland has a problem and is resistant to change."