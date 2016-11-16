Prairie Fruits Farm opening market store today

Photo by: Della Perrone/For The News-Gazette Leslie Cooperband, left, and Wes Jarrell, co-founders of Prairie Fruits Farm in rural Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery will open its market store, the Real Stand, today with an opening celebration from 3 to 6 p.m.

Believed to be the first farmstead cheese creamery in Illinois, Prairie Fruits Farm is at 4410 N. Lincoln Ave. in rural Champaign.

"For years, we've dreamed of opening a store on the farm," said Leslie Cooperband, who co-founded Prairie Fruits with her husband, Wes Jarrell.

"The Real Stand," Jarrell said, "offers a great way for the community to be confident they are supporting local farms with sustainable practices. Our customers want products that we can stand behind."

During the opening today, visitors may try cheeses and gelato, buy local farm goods and visit with the goats. The Real Stand will feature food items made by Prairie Fruits Farm. Meats, sausages and eggs will come from local farms with sustainable practices.

The Real Stand also will sell non-food items: onesies, tank tops, T-shirts, sweatshirts, tea towels, aprons, goat-milk soaps and hand-dyed sheep wool yarn. Also, gift cards and 2017 community-supported agriculture subscriptions for cheese and gelato will be available for purchase during Real Stand hours.

After the opening today, the hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The Real Stand will be closed the week of Thanksgiving except for Nov. 26 for a holiday event that will be open to the public. The last day the Real Stand will be open this year will be Dec. 18.

For directions or more information, visit http://www.prairiefruits.com.