State House urged to take up aid bill for undocumented students

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette University of Illinois freshmen Ave Rivera, left, and Marilu Terrones, second from left, both members of UIUC Student Action, hand out contact numbers of state legislators to junior Nick Bohm and senior Julianna Micoleta so they can encourage the passage of the Student ACCESS Bill to grant financial aid to undocumented college students. The group was staging a protest of Donald Trump's immigration stance Tuesday on the UI Quad as part a national walkout.

URBANA — The election of Donald Trump has fast-tracked efforts to help undocumented students in Illinois, with a controversial bill expanding their access to financial aid up for a possible vote today in Springfield.

The Student ACCESS bill (Senate Bill 2196) was placed on the legislative calendar Tuesday, the opening of the fall veto session, and advocates are hopeful the Illinois House will take it up today.

The Senate approved the measure, which is backed by the University of Illinois, on a 30-19 vote in April, with several area Republicans opposed.

It would allow Illinois' nine public universities to offer institutional financial aid — but not the state's need-based Monetary Award Program grants — to undocumented students who meet the criteria for in-state tuition.

Meanwhile, a petition by two UI faculty members asks the UI to "immediately begin the process of making our campus a formal sanctuary for undocumented immigrants, their families, and related community members."

The petition said Trump and his cabinet have promised to "deport millions of immigrants, build a wall that divides the United States from the global south, and abolish the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that provides relief from deportation for over 700,000 young people in the United States. These policy decisions will break up families and tear apart the fabric of our community."

Given hostile acts against minorities at colleges across the country since the election, the petition said, "We want an unequivocal, public declaration of our university's support for and protection of undocumented people and their families on our campus."

Specifically, it asks the UI to:

— Refuse to release information about the immigration status of students and community members or comply with immigration authorities on any deportations or raids.

— Assign a specific office and administrators to provide confidential help to students who "lack the privilege of citizenship," and guarantee that they will help pursue funding for those students.

— Guarantee in-state tuition to students who are Deferred Action Program recipients.

— Ensure that all students "receive a campus, classroom and community experience free of hostilities, aggressions, and bullying" by publicizing the campus anonymous reporting mechanism for bias incidents; training all staff and faculty in "de-escalation intervention techniques"; and expanding the Safe Rides and Safe Walks programs.

The petition had been signed by about 1,300 people as of Tuesday afternoon, most of them UI students, faculty, staff and alumni.

Arguments for and against

Campus administrators had no immediate response, saying Chancellor Robert Jones, interim Provost Edward Feser and other top UI officials are in Texas this week for a national higher-education meeting.

A hastily organized anti-Trump rally Tuesday afternoon on campus, part of a "National Campus Walkout," only drew about a dozen people but called attention to the Student ACCESS bill.

Organizer Ave Rivera said backers hadn't expected a vote on the bill "for a couple of months, at least." Currently, undocumented students are ineligible to receive federal aid, but U.S. law allows individual states to provide their own levels of financial assistance. The Latino Policy Forum in Chicago said SB 2196 would make Illinois the sixth state in the nation to allow institutional aid — such as tuition waivers, scholarships or stipends — to undocumented students.

If it's approved, as many as 1,500 undocumented students in Illinois would be eligible for aid, supporters said.

Opponents have argued that the bill would increase competition for scarce financial aid resources at a time when the universities themselves say they don't have enough money to operate.

Backers said there's already competition for the money and all students deserve a shot. They said it's a way to keep some of the states' "best and brightest" in Illinois.

"There has already been a big investment in their education," with some students living here since they were a month old, said Jorge Mena Robles, assistant director of the UI's La Casa Cultural Latina.

By law, undocumented students can apply and be admitted to Illinois universities.

"The issue is more the funding piece," Robles said. "A lot of them are paying out of pocket."

Higher ed 'a right, period'

The UI doesn't officially track how many of its students are undocumented, but "we do know that they are here," from a variety of cultural backgrounds, Robles said.

Since applicants aren't citizens or legal permanent residents, they're often listed as international students, which requires them to pay much higher tuition even though most attended high school in Illinois, Robles said. They can fill out an affidavit saying that they will apply to be a legal permanent resident at the first opportunity, which allows them to pay in-state tuition, he said.

Rivera said most of the UI's undocumented students have spent their childhood in Chicago-area schools, and without access to financial aid, most can't attend four-year universities.

"They've worked super-hard their entire life and they wish they could come to a school like the U of I. Because of the lack of a Social Security number, because of their undocumented status, they're not eligible to pursue higher education," he said.

"We believe that higher education is a right, period. It's the key to success," he said.

Jorge Soto, a UI freshman from Chicago, said he was born in the United States and is a citizen, like his younger brother and sister. But his older sister wasn't and can't afford to go to a four-year university without grants or student loans. She's enrolled in a community college in Chicago, paying out of pocket, and hopes to become a nurse someday — and a citizen.

"She gives me motivation to do good here," he said.

Soto said his "whole family is scared" following Trump's election.

Asked about possible backlash against the Student ACCESS bill post-election, Karen Garibay-Mulattieri of Chicago's Latino Policy Forum said most reservations about it were ironed out last spring.

"We anticipate that it's going to go through," she said.