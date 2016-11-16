Teacher of the Week: Dianna McBride

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Salt Fork High's Dianna McBride, a family and consumer science teacher and yearbook sponsor, works with Mayson Farrell, left, and Jenna Marrow. Image

Meet Dianna McBride, who's in her 34th year of teaching Family and Consumer Science. She taught at Catlin High School for 32 years until it became Salt Fork High School through the consolidation of the Catlin and Jamaica school districts. She also advises the club that puts out the school's award-winning yearbook. To her, teaching isn't an 8 to 4 job. "It is what it takes to accomplish knowledge," said McBride, who loves watching and helping her students blossom into young adults and seeing them use the knowledge and skills they've gotten in her classes in their everyday lives and even to obtain part-time jobs. Other lessons she tries to instill: "Do not measure quantity, but measure quality, whether it is product or in life and no matter what you need to measure in life find the resources to make a good decision and reuse, recycle and be responsible."

Growing up in Elk Mound, Wis., my favorite teachers were ... Mrs. Winkler (kindergarten) and Mrs. Cartwright (home economics). They are the reason why I have a double major in home economics and early childhood education.

Tactics for getting and keeping students' attention ... Keeping them involved in activities and labs and remembering respect works both ways.

Three items I have on my desk are ... Research texts, a seam ripper and needle and thread. These items remind me that most things can be repaired with problem-solving skills.

Teaching supply I couldn't live without ... Paper. I'm always using it to write myself idea notes.

The funniest question a student asked me was ... A male student came in and asked if I could sew his crotch. I looked straight-faced at him and said, "Not without you taking it off first." He realized how what he said came out, and we both chuckled.

Favorite pastime (other than grading of course): Watching murder mysteries, the who-done-it shows.

What's your morning routine look like? I'm up at 5:50 a.m. After getting ready, I get my engine running by walking our 2-year-old old beagle. First hour is prep but on lab days, I purchase groceries before I even get to school. This way I can use preparation time setting up class for lab experience.

The longest I have spent on a lesson ... Four hours getting the product to work so I could demonstrate and have success in front of the class.

The people I text the most ... Family members because they are all so busy. It's a quick contact, however, I'm still most fond of actual conversation.

Relaxing summer activity I miss the most ... Traveling to and watching traveling softball.

My favorite school lunch as a student ... Chicken and noodles, corn and buttered bread. I know — all one color and way too many carbohydrates.

Classroom pet peeve ... When the mechanical pencil lead breaks off and gets stuck under a book and makes big swirls on the table.

Best day of the week is ... Wednesday. We usually start labs.

One item on my bucket list ... To travel with my husband on his business trips. One country I would like to visit in particular would be China.

If I weren't a teacher ... I would be a consumer activist.