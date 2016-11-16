Two sought in armed robbery try at Danville Casey's

DANVILLE — Employees at a Casey's in Danville told police Tuesday night that an armed robber was wearing a mask like "Jason" in the movie "Halloween," and pushed one of the employees to the floor, demanding money, according to Danville police.

Investigators are searching for two men involved in the attempted armed robbery Tuesday night in south Danville.

Danville police were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. to Casey's General Store in the 600 block of South Gilbert Street for an alarm, according to Sgt. Joshua Campbell.

Employees told police they had just been robbed at gunpoint by two men who came in the business, walked up to them and demanded money. One was armed with a handgun, pushed one of the employees to the floor and continued demanding money, according to police. The two did not end up getting any money and left the business in an unknown direction.

Police said according to the victims, the gunman was described as a male black in his 20s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 169 pounds, wearing black pants and a gray hoodie with a mask similar to the character "Jason."

The second suspect was described as a male black in his 20s, but a little taller than the first suspect, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and pulled tight around his face.

Danville police continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information to call Danville police at 431-2245 or to provide information anonymously by calling Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 446-8477 (TIPS).