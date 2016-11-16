UPDATE Deceased panhandler a familiar face: 'Everybody loved Richie'

CHAMPAIGN — A multi-jurisdictional task force is investigating Wednesday’s death of a Champaign man following an interaction with Champaign police in Campustown.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Richard B. Turner, 54, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 9:42 a.m.

Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Wednesday “did not reveal any sign of injury or trauma to Mr. Turner,” Northrup said.

A final determination of a cause of death will have to wait until toxicology and histology tests are done, he said.

A release from Champaign police said officers received reports about 8:38 a.m. that a man was running in and out of traffic in the 700 block of South Sixth Street.

“A citizen reportedly saw an individual consuming alcohol, running in and out of traffic and yelling at passersby. The individual fled the scene as officers approached and was eventually detained in the 600 block of South Sixth Street. Based off of the individual’s behavior, medical personnel were also summoned to the scene,” police said.

“During the interaction with police, the individual became unresponsive. Officers and paramedics immediately provided medical care. The individual was then transported to Carle Foundation Hospital, where at 9:42 a.m. he was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.”

Because of the interaction with police, Mr. Turner’s death is being investigated by the Champaign County Multijurisdiction Investigation Team, made up of detectives from the Illinois State Police, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, and the Urbana and University of Illinois police.

“We are deeply affected at the loss of any life and our condolences are with Mr. Turner’s family and friends. This is a very unfortunate incident that will be thoroughly reviewed by the coroner and law enforcement officers to fully understand the dynamics of this incident,” Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb said in a statement.

“The Champaign Police Department is dedicated to providing the highest quality of service and protection to our community. In accordance with our commitment to transparency, the officers who responded to this call for service include, Officer Michael Talbott, Officer Andrew Wilson, Officer Christopher Young and Sergeant Thomas Frost.”

Champaign County records indicate Mr. Turner was frequently in the court system.

In August 2007, he was sentenced to 30 months of drug court, which he successfully completed 17 months later.

“Everybody loved Richie,” said Judge Jeff Ford, who oversees the county’s intensive drug court program. “He was just a pleasant, happy guy. He should not have been in drug court because of his mental health issues.”

But in August 2007, then-Judge Harry Clem decided to give Mr. Turner a chance at help for a Class 4 felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

With weekly reporting to a judge, drug court clients are held accountable for their own recovery and rehabilitation. And when there are hiccups, the clients have consequences. For Mr. Turner, that meant additional days in jail, the court record showed.

“Richie made it through for over a year and was clean. He was voluntarily homeless when he came in. I believe we got him into Restoration Urban Ministries. He thrived there, then we got him his own apartment and he loved it,” Ford said.

Ford recalled Mr. Turner once telling a counselor he missed an appointment because the MTD bus had a flat tire.

“He later said, ‘Judge, I can’t lie to you. No, it didn’t,’” Ford recalled. “He was a good-humored guy. He could appear aggressive but he was very mild-mannered.”

Ford said he was with family members in Campustown about a month ago when they saw Mr. Turner. He said they all waved at him, addressing him by name, and Mr. Turner appeared happy to have been recognized.

Mike Carey, the probation officer assigned to work with the drug court clients, said Mr. Turner’s mental health issues made his journey through drug court even more difficult.

“He was always polite and nice in drug court. We were able to clean him up,” Carey said of the team’s work years ago.

Carey said Mr. Turner was linked with a case manager who helped him with managing daily life, including being named the payee for his disability income. That person then made sure that Mr. Turner was getting what he needed.

Mr. Turner was discharged from that probation in early 2010. However, he was in and out of the court system charged with other minor crimes since.

Recently, Carey said, Mr. Turner appeared increasingly more unkempt and disheveled. He usually wore the same clothes for days, he observed.

“I would see him at least three times a week panhandling (in Campustown and downtown Champaign),” Carey said. “People would run from him.”

Carey said when Mr. Turner was in drug court, officials there were unable to find any family locally who was willing to help him.

“He did well for over a year. We surrounded him with what he needed,” Carey said. “One of the bad things about drug court is we can’t hold your hand for the rest of your life. You can’t keep somebody on probation past their term.

“He needed constant help.”