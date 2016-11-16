Verdict: Champaign's Mays acquitted on gun possession, convicted on drug charge

URBANA — A man who was at a north Champaign house where police found guns and drugs has been acquitted of having the guns but convicted of possessing the drugs.

Juvon Mays, 35, who listed an address in the 500 block of East Beardsley Avenue, Champaign, faces up to 30 years in prison on the more serious drug conviction when sentenced by Judge Heidi Ladd on Dec. 21.

A jury deliberated about six hours Wednesday before finding Mays not guilty of being an armed habitual criminal but guilty of possession with intent to deliver both heroin and cannabis.

His trial began Monday with jury selection. Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark, who is assigned many of the office’s gun cases, prosecuted Mays. Veteran Urbana attorney Diana Lenik was appointed to represent him.

Mays was one of five men arrested May 17 after they exited a home in the 600 block of West Beardsley, Champaign.

Police found three guns and heroin packaged for sale late that morning in the path of flight of the men, who took off running after realizing they were surrounded by more than a dozen officers from the Champaign police department, the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Although the jury did not hear it, police were there looking for Mays in connection with a shooting in March and another Champaign man for a fatal shooting that had occurred two days earlier on North James Street in Champaign. Both were there.

Also present were three other men who were ultimately charged with various weapons offenses; two of those three were also charged with drug offenses.

Mays’ case is the third of the five to be resolved. In September, Shoen Russell, 20, pleaded guilty to resisting a peace officer for probation and Tyron Griffin, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of weapons by a felon for a four-year prison term.

The trial of the fourth man was expected to begin Thursday and a Friday court hearing on a motion to suppress evidence is set for the fifth defendant.

PROSECUTOR: 'Let’s call this place what it was — a drug house'

During the state’s case against Mays, five of the officers present on the day of the raid testified about where they were when the men came out of the house, where they watched the men go, and what they found after getting all the men in custody.

Among the items recovered was one gun behind a home that was several houses east of the home the men exited; two guns near a garage at the house just east of the one the men exited; and a bag of heroin weighing about 4 grams under a car about three houses to the east.

Inside the house, police found a bottle of gun oil, a small amount of heroin in one room, about a half-pound of cannabis in a bedroom, Mays’ identification on a bedroom dresser near digital scales, and Ziploc bags, commonly used in the packaging of drugs.

Testifying in his own defense, Mays said he went to the house about 3:30 a.m. that day to play cards and gamble. He denied possessing any guns or drugs or having any knowledge of them.

After hearing someone announce “the law outside,” Mays said he joined the others to leave the house.

When ordered by police to get on the ground, Mays said he did. No guns or drugs were found on him.

As for why his identification was found in a bedroom, Mays said, “I must have lost it a week before when I was over there playing cards because I couldn’t find it.”

Griffin, who came back from prison to testify for Mays, told the jury that it was he who had two guns that day and that he tossed them near the garage where they were found.

Clark argued that the total circumstances suggested that Mays was indeed in the presence of the drugs and two of the guns and that he knew “exactly what’s going on.”

“Let’s call this place what it was — a drug house. People go here at 4 a.m. to gamble and use these items,” she said.

DEFENSE: ‘There was no gun or drugs on him’

Lenik argued that no fingerprints or DNA matching Mays was found on any of the drugs or guns.

“Just being there doesn’t cut it,” she said of the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. “Even if he knew they were going to sell drugs or had guns, there was no gun or drugs on him.”

And she said May was “nowhere near” the heroin found outside under the car by police.

“It could have belonged to anyone in that neighborhood,” she said.

She made the same argument for the cannabis found in the house, saying; “Nobody put him in that room or with that marijuana.”

Clark reminded the jury that police saw all the men crouching down behind the residence they left, near where two of the loaded guns were found, just before they took off running.

“If (Mays) was just there minding his own business, why did he leave the residence like that? Because he’s guilty,” Clark argued.

Mays still has one more felony case pending in which he’s charged with being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon. He is accused of having shot a 32-year-old man at the Mattis North Apartments, 2000 N. Mattis Ave., C, on March 30.

Mays has had prior experience with Champaign County juries.

In 2009, he was convicted of murder for the shooting death of Corinthian Spinks inside his Rantoul apartment on Dec. 20, 2008. An Illinois appeals court later overturned that conviction, ruling that Mays had an ineffective lawyer representing him. On retrial in October 2015, a jury acquitted Mays of Mr. Spinks’ murder.

He spent six years in prison for that and was out until his arrest again in May on West Beardsley.