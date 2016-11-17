Area history, Nov. 17, 2016

Today is Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, Champaign Police Chief Keller and Officer Cochrane paid a visit yesterday to James Taylor's place at Fifth and Washington streets and arrested Taylor and Ralph Sanders on bootlegging charges.

In 1966, despite strong objections from people living in the north Champaign area, the Champaign City Council passed 5-1 a plan for the city's first urban renewal project. About 300 people jammed the council chamber for the public meeting, many of whom stood for its entire 31/2-hour length. Councilman Seely Johnston cast the only no vote. Councilman Kenneth Stratton, the only black member of the council, voted for it and was booed. He said "if we turn down urban renewal, we will have no other opportunity. I am not ready to go backward. We must go forward."

In 2001, Kay and Harold Lieb of Pesotum recently returned home after three weeks as Red Cross volunteers in New York City, transporting and unloading food and other supplies for police, firefighters and construction workers cleaning up after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.