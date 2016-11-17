Gibson City's Pizza Hut shuts down

Photo by: Will Brumleve/Ford County Record The Pizza Hit at 1120 S. Sangamon Ave. in Gibson City closed this week. Owner Mike Stegman said all employees will be given an opportunity to work at other area franchises he owns.

GIBSON CITY — The Pizza Hut restaurant on South Sangamon Avenue — a fixture in Gibson City for more than 30 years — has been permanently shut down.

Pizza Hut franchisee Mike Stegman of Wichita, Kan., who has operated the Gibson City restaurant since 1986, said he reluctantly made the decision to close its doors as of Monday.

Stegman said closing the business was his only alternative to pursuing an expensive remodeling of the restaurant at 1120 S. Sangamon Ave. Stegman said that if he did not close it, he would have been forced to spend more than $200,000 to update the restaurant's exterior and interior to comply with "new standards" being imposed by Pizza Hut and its parent company, Yum! Brands Inc.

"It just doesn't make economic sense to go through the process," Stegman said. "There would be no payback."

Stegman said Pizza Hut and Yum! "came out with a new program" almost a year ago requiring restaurants to be updated to reflect new standards of appearance. They called for cosmetic and structural changes on each restaurant's exterior, as well as new equipment.

However, because of the Gibson City restaurant building's age — it was built in 1977, according to the Ford County Supervisor of Assessments Office — the necessary updates would have been cost-prohibitive, Stegman said.

The 73-year-old Stegman became a Pizza Hut franchisee in 1986, when he bought both the Gibson City restaurant and a Pizza Hut in Hoopeston from the company. He built new Pizza Hut restaurants in Watseka in 1988, Paxton in 1989 and Monticello in 1991.

"The others are not closing," Stegman said, noting that his other restaurants are operated out of newer buildings that can be updated more affordably.

The Gibson City restaurant's 15 employees — including four full-timers — will be relocated to his other stores, so all will have the opportunity to keep their jobs.

The owner of the building that houses the Pizza Hut — Bill Peskind — said Thursday he was working to get the property listed for sale with Coldwell Banker Devonshire Realty in Champaign.

Peskind still was not sure whether he would try to market the building as a restaurant or something else.

"I'm still thinking about it," Peskind said. "I was given notice (of the closure), like, last Friday, so it's all pretty raw to me, trying to figure out what I'm going to do with it."

