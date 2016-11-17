I-72 crash leads to DUI charge

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man who allegedly caused an accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 72 has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Audie C. Wright, 26, was also charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in connection with the crash that led to one person being transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Illinois State Police say the accident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-72, near milepost 179, about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Wright’s Mercury Sedan struck the rear bumper of a Mack truck, causing Wright’s vehicle to swerve into the left lane of traffic, where it was struck on its side by a Volkswagen.

The Volkswagen swerved off the road and into a ditch. The truck continued to drive eastbound for a short distance before pulling off onto the shoulder of the highway.

One person who sustained injuries was transported to the hospital, police said.

Eastbound lanes of I-72 were closed following the accident.