UPDATE: Woman dies in Urbana shooting
URBANA — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday evening in Urbana.
They confirmed they were called to the 200 block of East University Avenue about 6:34 p.m. Wednesday. According to preliminary information, a man wearing a dark hoodie and jeans had allegedly been seen holding a silver-and-black gun.
When police arrived, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified her as Tiffany Allen, 37, and said she was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency department.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at his office.
The death is under investigation by the Urbana Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner's Office.
As of Nov. 13, there had been 23 substantiated reports of shots fired in Urbana in 2016. Of that number, 10 resulted in injury and 13 in property damage.
Prior to Wednesday, two people had been the victims of homicide in Urbana in 2016; three have been the victims of attempted homicide.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.