UPDATE: Woman dies in Urbana shooting

Thu, 11/17/2016 - 12:07am | Tim Mitchell
Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
An Urbana police officer stands inside an area cordoned off with crime-scene tape near the site of a fatal shooting Wednesday in a strip mall near East University and Cunningham avenues in Urbana.
URBANA — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday evening in Urbana.

They confirmed they were called to the 200 block of East University Avenue about 6:34 p.m. Wednesday. According to preliminary information, a man wearing a dark hoodie and jeans had allegedly been seen holding a silver-and-black gun.

When police arrived, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified her as Tiffany Allen, 37, and said she was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency department.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at his office.

The death is under investigation by the Urbana Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner's Office.

As of Nov. 13, there had been 23 substantiated reports of shots fired in Urbana in 2016. Of that number, 10 resulted in injury and 13 in property damage.

Prior to Wednesday, two people had been the victims of homicide in Urbana in 2016; three have been the victims of attempted homicide.

