UPDATE: Woman killed had feared for her life; suspected killer dead of self-inflicted gunshot

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette People console each other as police stand outside following a shooting around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at Great Clips at 202 E. University Suite G in Urbana. This is a developing story. Image Other Related Content UPDATE: Woman dies in Urbana shooting

UPDATE 10:35 a.m.: Police in Vermilion County have confirmed that the suspect in Wednesday night's fatal shooting of Tiffany Allen in Urbana is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Capt. Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body found about 6 a.m. today in a mobile home southeast of Danville is the man accused of Miss Allen's murder.

A warrant was issued early today for Terry Smith Jr., 36, of Urbana by a Champaign County judge. That same judge had also signed a search warrant for the mobile home.

Hartshorn said a Ford Taurus supposed to be driven by the suspect in the fatal shooting was located at 42 Valley Run Mobile Home Park, 1800 Perrysville Road, southeast of Danville about 2:30 a.m. .

“The Vermilion County sheriff’s special operations group responded to the trailer about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, where we attempted to make contact with the suspect. After all attempts of establishing contact failed, we entered the residence at about 6 a.m. and discovered the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Hartshorn said.

He said the mobile home is owned by the victim’s mother.



URBANA — A Champaign woman killed at her workplace Wednesday night had told a judge in chilling detail hours earlier that she feared that her ex-boyfriend intended to do just that.

After hearing the allegations Tiffany Allen, 37, made in court about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Champaign County Judge Holly Clemons issued an emergency order of protection against Terry Smith Jr., 36, who was on parole for a residential burglary conviction in Champaign County from 2009.

A warrant charging Smith with Miss Allen’s murder was issued by another Champaign County judge early Thursday.

The protective order had not been served on Smith when Miss Allen was fatally shot seven hours later at the Great Clips, 202 E. University Ave., U, where she worked.

In a three-page hand-written petition outlining her fears and the threats that led her to seek the order, Miss Allen said that Smith forced his way into her home about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday when her mother went to let the dog out and held both of them at gunpoint in a bedroom.

She believed he had been waiting outside the house all night because on Monday evening there was a knock at her back door and when she asked who was there, no one answered. The bulb for her porch light had been unscrewed.

“For the next two hours he was going off about me leaving him and he had nothing left and he doesn’t care anymore,” she said.

He used phrases such as ‘I have nothing to lose anymore. It’s gone too far now,’ she wrote.

“Then he went through my phone and then we argued about text messages. He got real mad a few times and put the gun to my chest and said he would hit me with it if I didn’t lower my voice. He also told my mom the same thing.”

“Eventually we were able to talk to him and let him realize it didn’t have to be this way and that I did still love him. That’s when he put the gun away and started breaking down. We hugged for a few minutes and I told him he could come home ...”

“I did all of this so he would put the gun away and leave and I still care about him. I think he was on drugs because he didn’t seem to be himself.”

“My mom and I knew we had to call the police because he was dangerous and being extremely desperate acting even though I love him. A gun in my mom’s face was the deciding factor. He had crossed so many lines with that. I am not sure if he would have shot us or himself but him being there threatening and pointing it at me and mom was enough for me. I know he is scared but he scared me. I feel like now that I have called the cops he will be even scarier,” she wrote.

“He had said he has nothing to live for and I am afraid he will try suicide by cop or take my mom and I with him.”

Court records show that Smith has a violent past.

The residential burglary conviction that netted him a 12-year prison sentence in 2009 originally also involved a charge of home invasion alleging that Smith and another man forced their way into an apartment on Green Street in Champaign in October 2009 and held a gun to a man’s head.

Smith was released on parole in late September 2015.

He had four previous Champaign County convictions that also sent him to prison: attempted armed robbery in 2005, domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction in 2004, kidnapping in 2001, and aggravated battery to a pregnant person in 1999.



