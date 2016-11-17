Urbana shooting victim showed 'bravery and courage'

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Following a shooting at Great Clips at 202 E. University Suite G in Urbana on Wednesday, Nov. 16 2016. Other Related Content UPDATE: Woman killed had feared for her life; suspected killer dead of self-inflicted gunshot

URBANA — Two women who work daily with victims of domestic violence say a Champaign woman killed by her boyfriend exhibited tremendous strength by reporting his threatening behavior to police.

"From the order of protection, it shows us the amount of bravery and courage she did have in seeking help," said Marella McMurray, program manager for domestic violence services at Courage Connection in Champaign.

"Survivors are some of the strongest people you will meet and we see it day in and day out," added Lisa Little, lead court advocate at the agency.

Because they are bound by confidentiality rules, McMurray and Little spoke generally about domestic violence in the wake of the shooting death of Tiffany Allen, who had sought and was granted an emergency order of protection against her abuser only hours before her death Wednesday.

While Miss Allen's situation was tragic and shocking, the scenario was one McMurray and Little have heard and seen before.

"Within domestic violence there is often threats of death and harm. I believe that we tend to become complacent because we hear it so many times," said Little, who helps women prepare their petitions and goes into the courtroom with them.

"We know as domestic violence professionals, that leaving a relationship is the most dangerous time. Regardless of whether there has been physical violence, prior to leaving, the danger is about 70 percent higher when a relationship ends," Little said.

"When somebody comes to us, especially if they have left, whoever they are speaking to needs to take their concerns seriously even if they sound far fetched. I believe her concerns were taken seriously. She did everything she could to protect herself," Little said.

The professionals say domestic violence, be it mental or physical, is about control.

"This person is doing it because they want power and control over that victim. They use control as a means to keep that victim close to them," McMurray said.

"You can imagine that when a victim tells a person that wants to have control that they are leaving, to the abuser, that is the end all. They are losing the control they worked so hard to hold on to," McMurray said.

As is often the case, it takes the abuse being inflicted on someone else to make the victim want to break free.

Little said the woman thinks that she can handle what the abuser is doling out or can change him. But when the abuse extends to children, for example, that's different.

In Miss Allen's case, she told the judge that Mr. Smith threatening her mother was the "deciding factor" for her to go to police. "He crossed so many lines with that," she wrote.

Little and McMurray said it's difficult for outsiders to understand why women endure so much abuse.

"They didn't get in the relationship because they disliked him. They got in this because they loved him," Little said.

"You saw it written in there (petition for OP) that she loved him, cared about him but knew she had to do something. Many people don't end up doing anything," McMurray said. "That she still did what she had to do ... showed an immense amount of bravery and courage."