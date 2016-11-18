Area history, Nov. 18, 2016

Today is Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, 20,000 people attended the Illinois-Chicago football game at Illinois Field, and the Maroons were the victors, 20-7. The gridiron and the weather were ideal, and the Homecoming crowd was the feature of the day, which made the event one of record-breaking caliber.

In 1966, members of the Prospect Avenue Chapel were looking forward to being in a new church sometime after the first of the year. A new place of worship was being built at West Kirby Avenue and Stratford Drive and would be renamed the Stratford Park Bible Chapel.

In 2001, Ron Turner's Illini moved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten with Saturday's 34-22 thriller over Ohio State at Columbus. A win in Thursday's short-rest Thanksgiving Day game against Northwestern, and the worst Illinois can do is share the Big Ten title. Not bad for a team that wasn't close to Top 25 in the preseason.