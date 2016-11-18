Big game on and in the field

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Monticello Sages football team members and coaches and announcers who hope to get in some hunting this opening weekend for deer before the game.L-R-Front row-Austin Miller, Emelia(cq) Ness, Alec Gallagher. Middle row-Hunter Weeks, Cole Reedy, Kyle Ness. Back row- Tracey Manint, Ryan Woodham and Jack Spence. At the high school in Monticello on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.

MONTICELLO — When the sun rises today, Monticello High School math teacher Kyle Ness and his daughter, Emelia, will be on the hunt, nestled in tree stands somewhere in Shelby County hoping to at least see a deer on the first day of firearm season in Illinois.

"Just being outdoors is good. If you see some (deer) walking in their own element, it's even better," said Ness, who was introduced to the sport nearly 20 years ago by his father-in-law, and now gets to experience it with his high school freshman daughter.

Ness always takes off the first day of hunting season.

"It's usually the best day," he said. "You can catch them by surprise that first day."

It's also the last chance the father-daughter tandem will have to hang out during the first three-day season.

On Saturday, they'll both be at Monticello High, cheering on the Sages in their quest to reach their first berth in the Class 3A state football finals, set for next week at Memorial Stadium. They're a Saturday win over Elmhurst IC Catholic away, a game Ness, a former coach who now calls Sages games for the video broadcast that airs on the IHSA network, wouldn't miss for anything.

That's good news for area deer, who stand a better chance of surviving past Sunday given all of those connected with Monticello football who'd usually be in blaze orange and camouflage all weekend.

Instead, many in town will join about 60 students in the high school's pep club to decorate Monticello purple and yellow tonight.

Ryan Woodham, who coaches the Sages' defensive line, will gladly trade in his hunting gear for a headset Saturday.

Never mind the trail camera images of deer his father-in-law has been getting in their Will County hunting spot in anticipation of hunting season.

"I'm not worried at all about having to miss it," said Woodham, a senior snapper for the Sages' last run to the state semifinals, in 2002. "I'm just looking forward to (game time). I'm excited."

Deer hunting season has also become a Reedy family tradition since Cole, now a Sages linebacker, was 9 and went on his first hunt with dad Derek.

"We'll be skipping this year," said the father, who hunts in western Illinois — too far to get there and back around the big game.

Derek, a Villa Grove grad who experienced playoff football himself, can't put his excitement about Saturday into words. He just wishes kickoff was earlier than 3 p.m. — and not so he could squeeze in a late hunt Saturday.

"Because 3 o'clock is going to be a long time to wait. I'm probably more nervous about it than he is," he said.

Derek's brother, Tip, is Monticello High's principal and an avid waterfowl hunter dating back to third grade. The Sages' playoff run is partly why he hasn't had a chance to get outside to hunt ducks and geese this fall. But he's more than happy to wait until December.

"You can just feel the buzz in the school," he said Thursday.

With a family gathering scheduled for Sunday, Kyle and Emelia Ness won't be able to get out again until the second hunting season.

This Sages playoff run is once-in-a-lifetime stuff, Dad says.

"Hunting can wait," he said. "High school football can't."