Cause of Tolono ammonia leak undetermined

Anhydrous-ammonia leak forms cloud near Tolono

TOLONO — There were no reported injuries resulting from an anhydrous-ammonia leak Wednesday night in Tolono.

But what still remained unclear a day later was the exact cause of the scare, which was first reported to the Tolono Fire Protection District around 7 p.m., according to Assistant Chief Chris Humer.

"It actually came in as a Hazmat incident," Humer said. "There was a little confusion."

A United Prairie truck was pulling two anhydrous ammonia tanks. One had a leak, but the driver underestimated its severity and continued to drive along County Road 800 North, near Unity Junior High School, according to Humer.

"They determined it was a little larger than they realized and called us," Humer said. "We're not really sure what caused it."

Humer said by the time the incident was reported, the tank was "pretty much empty," and it was unknown exactly how much had been in the tank.

Humer said anhydrous ammonia can be dangerous if inhaled over an extended period of time or if it comes into direct contact with the skin. The gas has a distinctive odor to alert people to its presence.

"Farmers use it all the time on their fields," Humer said.

Humer said the Tolono fire department doesn't often encounter incidents on the scale of Wednesday night's.

"It used to be more common when (Illini) FS stored (anhydrous ammonia) in town," he said. "It's not unusual around harvest time for one of the tanks to have a small leak or for it to be left in a field and not get shut off completely. In those cases, we're able to get it shut off fairly quickly."

Humer said there were no injuries reported Wednesday night despite a "unique weather situation" that kept the gas hovering above Tolono.

"There was not a whole lot of wind, so it kept the vapor cloud lower to the ground," he said. "If there were winds like today (Thursday), it wouldn't have been noticeable."

The Tolono fire department had crews monitoring the vapor cloud.

"It pretty much got out of the area of Tolono by 8:30 or 9" at night, Humer said. "We fielded a couple of calls from people in town, but it was more just questions of concerns, which is understandable. Nobody was ever transported to the hospital. To my knowledge, nobody had any injuries."

Humer said the vapor cloud was drifting toward the south/southwest, so the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency advised area residents to stay inside to avoid exposure.

Christine Walsh is editor of The County Star, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit county-star.com.