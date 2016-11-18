Champaign police review board panel goes over public input

CHAMPAIGN — The civilian police review board committee met Thursday to prepare as it closes in on a tentative Jan. 24 date with the city council to see if the proposed Champaign Police Department initiative has a future.

Thursday was slated to be the group's last meeting, but its Nov. 7 meeting was canceled, so there will be another. The tentative date is Dec. 5, but group members are still seeing if that will work for all of them, especially since some weren't in attendance Thursday. The group was originally scheduled to present its findings to the city council Dec. 13.

At Thursday's meeting, the group sifted through feedback it received during two public-input sessions last month. It decided to use its next meeting to decide how the recommendations could be implemented.

If the review board becomes a reality, it would focus on providing recommendations to Police Chief Anthony Cobb about investigation findings. Topics such as discipline procedures wouldn't be touched, according to Deputy Police Chief Jon Swenson. The review board would join and possibly work with the police department's use-of-force review board.

City staff reported that there were 14 attendees at the first public-input session Oct. 10 — eight from Champaign and six from Urbana, which already has a civilian police review board. The main themes discussed were the need for community education, and public reports or statistical analysis on use-of-force demographics, complaints and general disparities.

One attendee was skeptical of creating the board, saying it wouldn't mend or build relationships between the police and its community. Others said the department should make sure it actively listens to community concerns, since there might be a lack of trust between the two.

Another suggested that city employees or police officers train individuals to become volunteers who can assist citizens throughout the police-complaint process. Three of the attendees said they felt thoroughly familiar with how that complaint process works.

Six Champaign residents attended the second meeting Oct. 13, according to city staff. They were not familiar with the department's processes and history.

One attendee didn't think a review board was necessary, while two others came out in favor. The rest were undecided.

Echoing the first group, they said increased communication and education on how police officers work is beneficial. The department teaches a course called "The Law and You," to Champaign school district students, and the group suggested extending that to young adults who didn't get it. The department also has a Citizen's Police Academy and a Youth Police Academy, which the group said should be taken into the community more.

The group acknowledged that improvements will rely on work from both the community and the police department.