Dec. 1 opening for Champaign Scotty's
CHAMPAIGN — The latest addition to the Carriage Center development is about to open its doors.
General manager Tim Jongsma told The News-Gazette that the new Scotty’s Brewhouse will open Dec. 1.
Jongsma said the Champaign Scotty’s will be the chain’s 20th store, with other locations in Indiana and Florida.
The name “Scotty’s” refers to restaurateur Scott Wise, president and CEO of a Pots & Pans Production, the management company for Scotty’s Brewhouse, Scotty’s Brew Club and Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Co.
Wise opened the original Brewhouse in 1996 in his hometown of Muncie, Ind.
Jongsma said the Champaign Scotty’s will have about 150 employees.
“Our concept is this: Think globally, drink and eat locally,” Jongsma said. “We have 32 taps featuring predominantly local breweries. And we’re known for our chicken wings and burgers.”
A total of 61 large televisions are set up throughout the eatery, all with screens of between 65 and 75 inches.
Most of the east wall of the restaurant is covered with a replica of the basketball court at the State Farm Center.
