Judge dismisses gun charges against Fresh Start participant

Photo by: Provided by CCSO Eric Kirk

URBANA — A Champaign County judge on Friday threw out criminal charges against an Urbana man arrested for having a gun in a neighborhood where two people were shot earlier this month.

Judge Brett Olmstead declined to find that the state had shown probable cause to hold Eric Kirk for trial on a charge alleging he is an armed habitual criminal. He then dismissed the Class X felony case.

“As to Eric Kirk, this is about as thin as it can possibly get,” he said of the evidence presented at a brief hearing Friday afternoon. “I don’t believe firearms found wrapped in a T-shirt can be attributed to everyone in the house.”

In spite of the dismissal, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Eric Kirk is expected to be sent back to prison. She said local police contacted parole authorities, who confirmed that the mere presence of guns in Eric Kirk’s house was a violation of his parole, even if not enough for prosecution on a separate criminal charge.

Eric Kirk, 30, and his brother Darius Kirk, 21, both of the 200 block of South Grove Street, were arrested early on Nov. 1 at their home after police found two guns on the roof of a porch of their house.

Both were on parole for weapons offenses.

Police searched their house shortly after two people — a 22-year-old Urbana man and a 49-year-old Urbana woman — were hit by gunfire in that same block. No one has been arrested for or charged with shooting those people, both of whom were treated for their injuries and released.

Police continue to investigate and the state is taking steps to have the guns found at the Kirks’ home tested for the presence of DNA. Police found that more than 20 rounds had been fired in the block and some of the spent casings were found in the yard of the Kirks’ home, according to testimony from Urbana police officer Elizabeth Alfonso.

Alfonso said their home was searched and “two guns wrapped in a T-shirt” were found on the roof of the porch directly outside Darius Kirk’s second-floor bedroom. She said Eric Kirk told police that he slept in a bedroom opposite of that one.

Just a little more than three weeks before their arrests, both brothers had been invited to take part in services being offered to high-risk repeat offenders through the recently launched Fresh Start program.

Olmstead said there was enough evidence to hold Darius Kirk on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of weapons by a felon and set his case for Dec. 13 before Judge Roger Webber.

He said given that Eric Kirk was also on parole, an “inference can be drawn” that he would be motivated to stash the guns.

“That’s a really thin basis,” Olmstead said before dismissing the case.